You decide your fate

THERE have been persistent nationwide outcries about the present Government’s reckless spending and borrowings. From historical annals, we can glean records of nasty revolts and disastrous overthrows of unpopular autocratic regimes by aggrieved citizens, some of which forced political changes. Our citizens should continue to pray for divine intervention to protect PNG from being pushed into such depths of despair that could ignite public revolt. It will remain to be seen if the current trending of peoples’ sentiments about the present government’s performance would actually result in some much-needed change in political mindsets after the general elections this year. PNG’s destiny had always been and will always be determined by us the voters. Let us not let our country and its rich natural resources be squandered, ravaged and left crippled and destitute through our recklessness.

BT Laskona, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...