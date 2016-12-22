Young people want change, word of God

By TABITHA NERO

MORE than 1400 youths attended a week-long conference hosted by the Reformation Ministries and Churches Network last week in Lae, Morobe.

Senior pastor and overseer for Morobe, Michael Logo said the annual event which had been hosted in the province more than three times saw an increase in the number of young people attending.

“Last year we had 1170 youths attending the conference. This year we have registered 1464 young people. This shows that young people want change and are hungry for the word of God,” Logo said.

Over 200 participants came from East and West New Britain.

Logo said guest speakers, Dr Dian Warep, Dr Ian Lovell and three young entreprenuers from South Africa spoke on the conference theme, “Commissioning and empowering Youths to take over Papua New Guinea for Jesus”.

“Young people were told to remove in their lives anything that is not of God and were taught principles of God to be empowered and to live a good life,” Logo said.

He pointed out that there was a need for leaders in the ministry.

“We need somebody who will lead young people to the plans and purposes of God in their lives.”

He said they hoped to make the experience better for the youths in future meetings.

Like this: Like Loading...