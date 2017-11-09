Young people in Wewak to participate in Jayapura event

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

Wewak mayor Charles Malenki says 40 young people from his town will participate in a sports tournament in Jayapura, Indonesia, next week.

This is under a sister-city agreement signed between the Jayapura mayor and himself last year to strengthen economic, social and development cooperation.

Wewak has already sent 16 young people for technical courses in Indonesia.

“The memorandum of understanding was signed in 2016 to strengthen cooperation for economic development and trade, tourism, sports, culture, education, transportation and revenue,” Malenki said.

“We will now send our 40 youths to Jayapura to participate in the cultural sports exchange week programme from Nov 9 to 12.

“The youths themselves have raised K37,000 in a fundraising event last week to meet their travelling expenses.

“My office will also assist them.”

Malenki said Wewak MP Kevin Isifu and 20 other delegates would accompany the team.

“We want to promote an open privilege for business and mutual understanding of cooperation between the two cities as agreed to in the MOU,” he said.

