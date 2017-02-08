Young workers urged to work with honesty, respect

YOUNG workers with mining, petroleum and gas industries in PNG have been urged to perform their various roles with honesty and respect.

This was reiterated by health, safety and environment compliance adviser with Ramu NiCo Management Ltd at Basamuk refinery in Madang, Jacob Yapson.

Yapson was among a number of national employees recognised by the company as the employee of the year for 2016, who were awarded recently during the company’s annual work conference.

“Trust yourself and do things the honest way to meet goals and targets of your organisation,” Yapson said.

“The award has made me feel important, valued and motivated to more proactive to perform diligently towards achieving daily obligations and production target of the year, 2017.”

From Enga, Yapson took ownership of every task his managers had given him each day to complete since he joined the company in Dec 2014.

“I would like to take this time to thank and appreciate the mine’s executive management, BSK corporate operational managers, line mangers, superintendents, supervisors, team leaders, subordinates, contractors and very special thanks to deputy general manager Mr Wayne Basson and HSE compliance superintendent Mr Sam Duan for recognising me for employee nominee of the year award to mark this day very special to me in the mining industry with the award,” Yapson said.

