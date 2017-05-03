You’re wasting time, accused told

AN accused who has failed four times to provide defence submissions has had his case referred to the National Court after a lower court ruled he was wasting time.

Kaina Muri, 37, from Karonda village in the Kagua-Erave District, Southern Highlands, is charged with false pretence involving more than K60,000.

In the Waigani Committal Court, Muri applied for a fifth adjournment to allow his lawyer time to file submissions on his behalf. But his request was denied because the court felt the case was taking too long.

Prosecuting, Police senior Constable Peter Samghy told the court that Muri’s case was first brought before the court on Nov 25 and had been adjourned several times with Muri continuing to give the same excuse.

“This case should be finalised and a possible ruling should be made in order to avoid unnecessary adjournment”, Samghy told the court.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli committed Muri to trial in the National Court.

“The court now uses its power under section 94B, subsection 1 to commit you to the higher court without considering the evidence because his lawyer failed to file his submissions on evidence within a reasonable time”, Gauli said.

Muri’s bail was extended and he was told to appear at the Waigani National Court on May 15 for listing.

The court was told that on Aug 19, 2015, at the National Statistics Office (NSO) at Waigani in the National Capital District, Muri allegedly by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained a vehicle from a hire car company, pretending it would be used by the National Statistics Office for 89 days at the cost of K700 a day totaling K62,300.

