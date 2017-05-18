Youth body to help talent ID for sports

The National Youth Development Authority has agreed to contribute resources for the High Performance Sport Papua New Guinea’s Talent ID programme.

The talent ID programme since its inception in 2016, has reached over 600 school children at high and secondary schools.

The programme has two parts. One group of students attends the theory session known as “Be an Athlete” education session where the staff talk about nutrition, hygiene and hydration while the other goes through various testing protocols and after three hours the groups switch.

High Performance Sport PNG has tied in its ‘Be an Athlete’ programme with institutions like the NYDA, to improve its reach to the students. In a meeting with Lawrence Tau, the education and curriculum officer for NYAD this week both organisations have passed a couple of resolutions to improve HPSPNG’s services to the youths.

These include having the NYDA coming on board with the advocacy initiative for schools in commence in Term 3.

This will see NYDA deliver topics on drugs/alcohol abuse and other vital awareness on issues affecting the youth.

