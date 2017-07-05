Youth group sings to promote heritage

By DOLLY PALEK

FOUR young men from Gabagaba village in Central have hit the right note in their first attempt at producing music.

One of their songs, Motu Besena is now hitting the airwaves via the Yumi FM music countdown.

Matapere Tau, better known by his stage name Mata T, brought the boys together through their love of music and cultural heritage.

“Our first recording of the track Pairap blo Kundu exposed each of us and our talents.

“We were amazed at what we created and on that very moment, we realised we had something amazing,” Matapere said.

“Everything just fell into place after that.”

The group calls itself WanSolwara and they have been together for almost six months now.

Their music is aimed at promoting Motuan cultural heritage.

“As a group we aim to influence everyone, especially the youths, to embrace their cultural background and promote it in any way they can.

“Culture is important as it is part of us and it is what defines us as Papua New Guineans and we should not push it aside.”

The group plans to bring change by telling their cultural stories through music and hopefully influence people in a positive way to embrace and promote Papua New Guinean culture.

They have recorded 15 songs under their own studio Gabakundu Records and are also encouraging youths who have a heart for music and culture to come forward and record under the studio.

“Music is something to enjoy and we believe that many young Papua New Guineans are blessed with the art of music.”

WanSolwara will be launching Motu Besena at Sports Inn in Port Moresby on June 21 and are looking forward to making more music together.

