Youth groups, community reconciles

A RECONCILIATION ceremony took place last week on Bipi Island, Manus, between youth groups and the islanders.

Police visited the island following the urgency of a request by community leaders and ward councillors that youths were terrorising the community.

Acting police commander Senior Insp David Yapu said the community was living in fear with threats and intimidation as the youths armed with bush knives, axes and chains were reportedly going around terrorising people.

Police officers were deployed to the island and awareness was conducted at Matahai and attended by ward and village leaders.

Yapu spoke to them and the youths apologied to the community and their leaders and vowed to stop causing any more trouble.

A reconciliation ceremony took place and the two parties made peace.

Yapu thanked the youth groups, leaders and people for their commitment to restore peace and harmony.

“I am appealing to youths to maintain peace and stay out of trouble as you promised,” he said.

“Staying out of trouble and help villagers and community leaders to maintain peace in the community.”

