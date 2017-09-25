Youth helps community to start agri-business

A youth engaged with Silong Mabi Rural Development Association in Nawaeb district, Morobe, has assisted the community to grow their own coffee and venture into an agri-business.

Agriculture extension officer Stafford Mayapa said he was posted to Nawaeb by the National Volunteer Service of PNG as an agriculture volunteer under an agreement with the community.

“The activities we carry out have two main objectives for the association – food security and agri-business activity. We know that the livelihood of the village is based on agriculture. In the district the climate is cold so we started coffee growing activities. We were fortunate that our proposal to the Productive Partnerships in Agriculture Project with the World Bank was successful,” he said.

