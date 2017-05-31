Youth to join human rights meet

A YOUTH advocate from the Young Women’s Christian Association of Papua New Guinea was selected to attend a human rights conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

YWCA executive director Diane Kambanei said Jeanette Ila was selected from among 800 other applicants to attend the second youth forum for the UN Human Rights Council. She said Ila and other 150 youth representatives from around the world would be engaged in the week-long conference involving discussions, debates and learning how to engage in human rights processes.

“Youth representatives from around the world will learn how to engage with human rights processes and draft a declaration that will be presented to the 35th Human Rights Council, it is important to include youth voices in all levels of decision making,” she said.

“We are proud that Jeanette Ila, one of our youth advocates, has been chosen for this opportunity, this was an extremely competitive application process and to be chosen out of 800 young people from around the world is a huge achievement.”

Ila said she has been a youth advocate with the YWCA PNG for the last five years and was excited about this opportunity and looked forward to bringing forward concerns of young people in PNG to the discussions.

She thanked the World YWCA for making it possible for her to attend this forum.

The UN Human Rights Council will take place from June 6-23 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

Ila departs on Monday for Geneva and will be away for two weeks.

