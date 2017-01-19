Youth With A Mission to expand operations

THE Youth With A Mission medical ships and the YWAM University of the Nations Kona Hawaii are working to expand their operations in Papua New Guinea.

They will explore the feasibility of establishing a youth training campus in Alotau. YWAM has been invited to establish the campus by the Alotau MP Charles Abel.

The campus is to create opportunities for skills-based training, character development and volunteering in PNG’s rural areas.

YWAM Medical Ships Managing Director Ken Mulligan said the Alotau campus was an exciting step towards empowering young people.

“YWAM’s unique training approach focuses on developing young people holistically,” he said.

“Hands-on opportunities are matched with character development, Christian values and application that directly benefits not only the student, but the entire communities

“We are looking forward to expanding our work to a greater level through this new campus.”

The first programmes include pilots of two-week introductory seminars covering topics including basic health care, women’s empowerment, micro enterprise and community technology.

YWAM – University of the Nations Kona Hawaii executive director Paul Childers said the seminars would provide direction on a long-term strategy and approach for the new campus.

“These initial introductory seminars will help us gauge the appropriate style for training delivery as we progress toward delivering nationally accredited training in the future.”

