Youths complete training

NINETY youths from Kilakila in Port Moresby completed a financial literacy and education training last week.

The Youth Empowerment Foundation Inc in partnership with the Bank of South Pacific ended its one-year programme at the Joyce Bay Community Hall on Friday.

Foundation president Robert Yori Thomas congratulated the youths for believing in themselves and being involved in the training.

“It’s not about what others can do but what you can do for yourself and your family,” he said.

“We are not only educating youths. We are also teaching mothers and fathers who wish to be involved in the financial training programme.

“The YEF has involved 10 community associations in this programme so far with over a thousand youths involved in Port Moresby and Mt Hagen.”

Like this: Like Loading...