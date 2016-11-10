Youths confirmed into Anglican Church

A GROUP of 24 youths were confirmed into the Anglican Church at the Holy Family Parish in Hohola last Sunday.

Anglican diocese of Port Moresby Bishop Denny Bray Guka encouraged them to be focused on Christ.

“Christ gave his life for us,” Guka said.

“In receiving the life of Christ, into our lives, we also submit ourselves to Him.”

Guka said everyone confirmed into the Anglican Church promised to turn to Christ and reject Satan.

“The difficult part is keeping our lives focused on Christ each day,” he said.

“But it’s not so difficult. We feel that it’s difficult because we want to be disobedient.

“Without God, without Christ, without the help, guidance, inspiration and power of the Holy Spirit, we cannot do what God wants us to do.”

He said the parish must support the youths.

“These are important people for God and for the church here,” he said.

“I challenge the parents and young people to take one of these candidates after they are confirmed and pray with them.”

