Youths contribute to city’s development

TRAINEES engaged by the Urban Youth Employment Project have contributed to Port Moresby’s infrastructure development by building 1000 metres of footpath in the past two months.

This is the project’s Youth Job Corps component on its extended work skills training. Under-privileged and semi-literate youngsters learn skills through exposure to public and community services.

Works engineer Nixon Fanai said the footpaths recently completed were at Obuta Crescent, Gerehu Stage Two, along Hubert Murray Highway running along the sidewalk of Murray Barracks, along Tanatana Street at Boroko and near RH in Gordon.

Fanai said the trainees would also build a parking space near the Bomana Primary School, plus pavements and flower blocks and flower plantings along the Melanesian Way at Waigani.

A local contractor is teaching them concrete mix designs and skills, and masonry works to make them understand the use of associated implements and machines on trade technical skills.

