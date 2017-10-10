Youths cycle to Morobe show

By EHEYUC SESERU

Nineteen youths from Bulolo cycled for a night to the 56th Morobe Agricultural Show last weekend.

The youths, mostly students, rode 117km on their bicycles from Bulolo to Lae.

Part of the group left Bulolo on Thursday at noon and rode all night arriving in Lae on Friday.

They rested and spent the night at Yalu village outside Lae and attended the show on Saturday.

Some of them left Bulolo on Friday and arrived in Lae the next day.

Spokesperson Allan Bejigi said riding was their hobby that they usually rode in their district.

He said going to Lae was the longest journey they had taken.

“We heard about the show, it’s an annual event so we planned to joyride down to watch it because we have a passion for riding and not for a particular group,” Bejigi said.

“Just for fun, it’s what we do best so we rode to the show.”

He said they were planning a cross-country ride to Jayapura.

