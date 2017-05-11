Youths encouraged to read, write

YOUNG people should be encouraged to read and write so that our culture can be preserved through literature, says Lippi Jiram, a author and teacher.

He said there were many areas which had not been written about by PNG authors. Therefore young writers should address that.

“Young writers need support to help them write.”

He urged teachers in the country to collect best stories written by students and have them published to preserve the literature of the country.

“I am a teacher by profession and I have written and published several books. I encourage people in other professions to write books as well. Children in this country can write at an early age if they are nurtured,” he said.

Jiram told The National that he could assist potential writers to have their books published.

“I appeal to business houses and institutes like universities and colleges to support and encourage young writers in their endeavour in writing books,” he said.

