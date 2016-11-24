More youths expected to attend conference

Reformation Ministries and Churches Network will host its annual national youth conference in Lae next month.

An estimated 1500 youths are expected to attend.

Reformation Ministries and Churches Network (RMCN), Morobe overseer and host, Ps Michael Logo told The National that over 1100 participants attended the conference last year at the Assemblies of God (AOG), Okari campus in Lae.

“This conference is focused on young people and it aims to help them live a godly purpose driven life,” Logo said.

He said the increase in the number of participants has shown that young people wanted to change and that they were beginning to understand their purpose in life.

“Guest speakers will be Dr Dian Warep, Dr Ian Lovell from Pat Francis Ministries in Canada and three young people from South Africa,” Logo said.

He said they will be speaking around the theme of the conference, which is “Launching of Gideon army to remove corruption and build a godly model nation”.

“The vision of the ministry is to build man to build a godly model nation so under this theme we would like to encourage young people to stand for righteousness in our country.”

The conference will be held at the AOG, Okari campus will start on Dec 12 and end on Dec 16.

“Camp fee is K70 and we would like to invite not only young people but everyone to attend,” Logo said.

