Youths fight over road

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A FIGHT broke out between two villages that were collecting fees from passengers crossing the washed out section of the Lae-Bulolo Highway in Morobe yesterday morning.

Douglas Reuben, ward two councillor of Wampar local level government in the Huon Gulf district, said the fight started after youths from Timini had attempted to build a bypass over the flooded Apele River at Wara Bung so they could charge for vehicles to cross over.

“They (youths) somehow argued among themselves and began to fight,” Reuben said.

“They began throwing stones at each other on the other side of the river.

“Some of them were drunk. They were consuming alcohol from the money they collected from the commuters crossing the bridge.

“One of them (fighting faction) threw a stone to the other side which hit the mothers who were selling their food on the side of the road.”

Reuben said this had angered the Wampit people who mobilised and threw stones and sticks back at the Timini people.

The incident happened between 9am and 10am, forcing vehicles to scurry and retreat in fear of being hit by flying objects.

Reuben said the windscreens of two vehicles were smashed after they were hit by stones. Mothers selling their goods along the roadside had to flee for safety.

Police from Mumeng, Bulolo and Lae had to be called in to bring the situation under control from both ends.

When The National arrived at the fighting zone around midday, armed policemen from the Lae Mobile Squad 13 and Morobe Police Command were trying to restore order.

Youths were seen publicly walking around with bush knives, axes, sling shots and spear guns to protect their turf.

Police commander Chief Supt Augustine Wampe had condemned the incident and urged both sides to lay down their weapons and allow commuters to cross freely on the affected bridge.

Wampe said the road was a National Highway and no one had the right to block it, collect fees or harass and intimidate the traveling public.

“Police will be stationed in the area until peace and normalcy is restored,” Wampe said.

“The governor (Kelly Naru) has spoken to them. I think they have clearly understood his message so we are not expecting any more of such incidents.”

