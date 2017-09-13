Youths form group to make a difference

YOUTHS in Lorengau, Manus, have organised themselves to carry out voluntary community service in the province.

They have formed the Manus Youths on the Move to address their concerns and issues in the province.

The group members want to change their lives and do something useful for the communities they live in.

They plan to clean up the town this week in preparation for the Independence Day anniversary celebrations.

They also plan to conduct awareness on HIV and AIDS, natural disasters, mental health and climate change.

Group treasurer Lazarus Boeu said they hoped to change public perception on youths as the ones behind all the social problems.

The group will work with the Lorengau town urban government to develop the province at their level.

