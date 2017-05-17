Youths get help to be key mentors

YOUTH facilitators and basic life skills trainers with the Urban Youth Employment Project in National Capital District have been attending various training programmes to enhance their coaching, mentoring and training skills.

In conjunction with Montrose and Anglicare PNG, the programmes will include literacy and livelihood training for about 500 new trainees.

The programmes will help prepare the facilitators and trainers to effectively plan their lessons to suit their target audiences and also provide practical tools when facilitating.

Under this arrangement, 500 trainees under the Youth Job Corps component of the project, which caters for youths between the ages of 15 and 35 years who were not able to complete their education, will receive literacy and livelihood training.

The literacy and livelihood programmes aim to train the youths in four modules covering basic literacy and numeracy, functional literacy for employability and functional numeracy for employability, and life skills for entry-level employment covering a range of skills tailored to growing employment sectors in Port Moresby such as hospitality, events management, construction and administration.

UYEP training coordinator Andrew Kavana said that the first batch of about 150 trainees would start their training towards the end of this month and this will run for three months for each batch until all 500 participants have completed the programmes.

Montrose is specialised in health, education and rural development services.

Like this: Like Loading...