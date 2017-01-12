Youths help in building church

By LARRY ANDREW

Despite challenges in poor transport infrastructure, youths in the Hube LLG in Finschhafen, Morobe had manage to assemble building materials for a new church.

The permanent church building was opened on Dec 22, a year after it was completed.

Tagai Geni, one of the young men who participated in building the permanent church building for the Divilo Lutheran congregation told The National that it was a dream-come true for the people.

Geni said since the first missionaries landed at Simbang on the Finschafen coast, the villagers had been worshipping in bush material church buildings.

He said it had been a tradition over the years to replace grass thatch on the roof of the church building once it became old. That is now a thing of the past.

Members of the Divilo community working in urban centres and young in the village were challenged to pool resources to erect a permanent church building.

Geni said their fathers had taken the lead to raise funds but people looking after the funds misused the money so those working in Lae and Port Moresby took over and provided funding for the new building.

