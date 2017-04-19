Youths left for spiritual studies

SIX Catholic youths from the Brothers of Charity congregation in Wabag, Enga, have left the country on Monday for spiritual studies in the Philippines.

Four of the young men are from Jiwaka and two are from Enga.

They will study at Bigoul, Philippines, for two and a half years and return in 2019.

Senior brother Jacobus Taru, who was instrumental in getting the youths to study abroad, encouraged them to be good ambassadors of the church and the country.

“After they complete their two and half years spiritual studies, they will go for further studies in Europe,” Taru said

“This is the second batch we are sending.”

He said the youths have been faithful in church activities and were recommended by their parish priests and church leaders.

“They will be future church leaders and we wish them all the best in their studies,” Taru said.

He emphasised that the students would study nursing, psychiatry, and basic spirituality and canon studies.

Parent and catechist Joseph Goru said the lives of these young men would have been destroyed by marijuana and “steam” if they remained in their villages.

“This is a lifetime opportunity for them to become good citizens and leaders in the future. I thank the church, Bishop Arnold of Wabag Diocese, church leaders and Brother Jacobus selecting them,” Goru said.

The six young men are Andrew Tumbe, Luke Kapil, Malachi Korop, Messiah Bepi, Albert Wii and Jeremiah Goru who were based in Wabag.

Like this: Like Loading...