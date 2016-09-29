Youths participate in outreach programme

Youths from Holy Family Anglican Parish in Hohola, National Capital District, took part in a three-day outreach at Moreguina station in Abau, Central.

Youth president Smith Inimo told The National that the purpose of the outreach was to share the Word of God with people of Moreguina.

“We want to remind you (Moreguina people) and ourselves that God’s given us this secret and that’s Jesus Christ,” Inimo said.

The youths, which included parish priest Fr Grayson Elea, held crusade nights as part of the outreach.

Elea challenged the people to represent God like ambassadors.

He urged them to be obedient of God’s direction.

Elea also encouraged youths in Moreguina to respect their families.

The outreach programme also included sporting activities and a donation of clothing to the people.

The youths returned to Port Moresby on Monday.

It takes about six hours to travel by road to Moreguina.

Moreguina has a hospital, police station, court house and a jail.

