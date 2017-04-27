Youths party endorses 80 candidates

PAPUA New Guinea Youths Party has endorsed 80 candidates to contest various seats in the election, party leader Pastor Fabian Peter says.

He told thousands of supporters who gathered to witness his nomination for the Lae open seat.

“We have already paid the nomination fees for 80 candidates and we are confident that more than one third of our candidates will win,” he said.

“We are a new party and we will challenge major parties to form the new government.”

Peter said the youths party would focus on unleashing and harnessing the potential of youths, widows, people with disability and other marginalised groups.

“This party was formed in the settlements of Lae city and one of our major policies is zero dropout of school leavers,” he said.

“We will concentrate on ways to send all the youths to school so they can be equipped with skills and knowledge to survive.”

Peter highlighted that widows, people with disability and other marginalised groups of people would be empowered as they were forgotten by successive governments since independence.

“We will remove all the settlements and create suburbs so that people can access government services easily,” Peter said.

“The youths party was formed in the settlements and we know the issues that are faced by the grassroots people.”

Peter said they were planning to revive the agriculture sector and the “look north policy” to another level

“If we form the next government, we will create educational partnership with trading partners so Papua New Guinea students can go overseas to get educated there,” he said.

The party has endorsed only one female candidate, Ingina Kamuti Gelua, for the Madang regional seat while rest were male candidates contesting seats around the country.

