Youths pray for godly leaders to be elected

MORE than 100 youths from different churches around Port Moresby gathered early this month to pray for the 2017 national elections at the Assemblies of God (AOG) Connerstone Gateway Church at Gordon.

A spokesperson from the host church said that the purpose of the gathering was to have young people come together and pray for godly leaders to be elected into Parliament.

“We as young people and gate keepers in the National Capital District (NCD) must pray for God to enlighten the minds of our people to vote the right candidates to represent us in the next five years,” he said.

Those who attended were youths from Living Waters Ministries (LWM), Reformation Ministries and Churches Network (RMCN), Agape Ministries, other AOG churches in the city and other youths in the city.

The programme lasted one whole night and ended the next day. Representatives from each church were given 30 minutes to pray.

One of the youth leaders, Joshua Kone from RMCN, told The National that he and his team were honoured to stand together with other young people to pray.

“I believe as we are gathering and praying for the nation we are also making history and we will continue to pray until we see change in our country,” Kone said.

