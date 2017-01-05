Youths resolve to quit homebrew production

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A GROUP of youths in Wau, Morobe, have made their New Year resolutions not to produce anymore homebrew and become good citizens.

The group from the Pekpek Block in the mining township of Wau in the Bulolo district of Morobe made this resolution when surrendering their homebrew-producing equipment to police on Jan 2 in Wau.

The surrender was witnessed by police, the local ward councillor and community leaders.

Bulolo police station commander Chief Insp Leo Kaikas, who was there to witness the surrender, said the event was a milestone for authorities in the district who were struggling to address law and order problems associated with homebrew production and consumption.

“The youths upon surrendering their gas bottles told me that they wanted to earn an honest living in 2017 and do not want to produce homebrew anymore,” Kaikas said.

“They had asked if companies in Bulolo could employ some of them in casual jobs.

“They have also asked if the district and LLG could employ them in small contract jobs to earn a living.”

Kaikas said he was pleased with the surrender because homebrew related problems had caused many law and order issues in the area.

“I commend the youths who have surrendered the equipment,” he said. “Homebrew has no benefits. It will only destroy a person’s life and create problems for him and the community.”

Kaikas urged other youth groups in Bulolo to follow the example set by the Pekpek Block youths.

