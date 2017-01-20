Youths return after attending conference

MORE than 100 youths who had travelled to Mendi, Southern Highlands last week to attend the United Pentecostal Church bi-annual national youth conference have arrived back in Lae on Tuesday.

The youths left Lae last Tuesday and joined other travellers to walk across the landslip on the highway at Guo in Chimbu with their bags to attend the three-day conference.

The conference held at the Momei oval in Mendi town, began last Friday and ended on Sunday evening.

The group was led by the UPC regional youth director for Momase and New Guinea Islands Pastor Moses Bal.

The guest speaker at the conference was Rev Pou Ikila from the United Pentecostal Church in Australia who was accompanied by two Australian youth leaders.

The theme of the conference was ‘Rising up to the level in Christ’.

