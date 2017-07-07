Youths set for Bahamas

THE Papua New Guinea Commonwealth Games Association (PNG CGA) has finalised the country’s youth team for the Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, Bahamas, from July 19 to 23.

The team comprises eight athletes and eight officials who will depart on July 15. They will be competing in athletics, beach volleyball, swimming and tennis.

Among the athletes travelling will be Mathew Stubbings, who is aiming to improve on his bronze medal performance alongside Patricia Apisah in the mixed doubles event in tennis.

Stubbings partnered Patricia’s sister, Violet, in the 2015 CYG in Apia, Samoa, where they won bronze in a hard fought final.

“I hope to better my results from the last games and push to make the quarter-finals of the singles,” Stubbings said.

His doubles partner in 2015, Violet, also won the other bronze for PNG in tennis in the women’s singles event while the country’s first gold medal in the CYG came from boxing’s Thadius Katua.

Team PNG chef de mission to the 2017 CYG, Michael Henao, said the success of the team in 2015 was a motivator for them. However, this year’s team would be taking whatever challenge that was thrown at them.

Sprinters, Letisha Pukaikia and Lawrence Lamond have also set high goals against their Commonwealth counterparts. Both have honed their skills by participating at the recent Oceania Championships in Fiji.

“I want to do my best and achieve a new personal best,” Lamond said.

The New Zealand-based Pukaikia also aims to set a new personal best in the women’s 100m and 200m with the chance to qualify for the finals in both.

Beach volleyball duo, Tonnie Gima and Damien Aisi are also gearing up for a splash in the sand and have been training under PNG’s 2015 Pacific Games men’s gold medalist Moha Mea.

Both are aiming for a top-four finish at the CYG and are confident of producing positive results.

“I want to give my all and set the standard for the youth team,” Aisi said.

“I want to finish in the top four so we will be working hard for that,” Gima said.

Like Stubbings, swimmer Ryan Maskelyne will also be making a second appearance at the CYG and this time he hopes to leave a lasting impression.

“My goal is to make a final and come in the top five,” he said.

Maskelyne’s team mate will be Eboney Tkatchenko whose older sister, Savannah was with him at the last Games in Samoa.

Apart from sporting competitions, teams and athletes will have the opportunity to participate in cultural and educational activities.

“Our athletes will not only be competing but they will also be experiencing a new culture and learning from other young people like themselves from different parts of the world,” Henao said.

He encouraged the athletes to do their best to enjoy themselves and learn as much as they could.

Like this: Like Loading...