Youths start project to improve lives

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

A youth group in Wewak has started projects aimed at improving living standards in their communities.

Wewak Kaindi Youth director Enoch Sakambari told The National that they started the Operesen Rausim Haus Morota – Operation Removing Thatched-roofed Houses – project on Dec 14, 2016.

“The idea is to help our youths and their families build better homes for them to create healthy lifestyles in our society,” he said.

Sakambari said the project looked at assisting families to secure funds to purchase roofing irons for their homes and replace the traditional roofing material – sago leaf.

“Since the establishment of the project, we managed to secure 77 roofing iron sheets for 11 families costing K3000,” he said.

Sakambari said they secured the fund for these roofing iron sheets through the ‘storm water drainage’ project by taking part in the grass cutting and cleaning of the Mapau Creek in their council ward.

He said they have a target to secure more roofing iron for 20 families before end of this month.

“We will continue to do more in 2017 to assist every family in the Kaindi Ward 5 community,” he said.

He said their objective was to have at least all houses with metal roofs over them before the year end.

“I urge all the youths to think productively and set realistic goals for your betterment in 2017, so you could reap better things in life,” Sakambari said.

The group was started in 2013, with the aim to combat law and order issues with communities and address other needs like education for unfortunate childre.

Sakambari said the current project was one of the many projects including cleaning work, sports and others that they were currently embarking on.

Like this: Like Loading...