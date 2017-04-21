Youths urged to refrain from marijuana, homebrew

NEWLY-appointed Beon jail commander Chief Inspector Kosia Ban has urged local youths to refrain from consuming homebrew and marijuana.

Speaking during a special dedication service on Easter Sunday, Ban said he had initiated a number of rehabilitation initiatives during his time as acting commander.

These include a number of juvenile inmates going out of prison to attend school.

He said one inmate was currently taking up carpentry training at Madang Technical College and another was doing Grade 11 at Tusbab Secondary School, in Madang town.

Ban, from Umun village in the Trans-Gogol area of Madang, said, during the 1970s, he would walk safely from his home to attend classes at Tusbab but today it was dangerous to do so as the area was infested with homebrew and marijuana abusers who harassed and attacked innocent people at random.

He urged for the youths to refrain from abusing marijuana and homebrew.

Ban, who has served the Correctional Service for over 42 years, was accorded a special church dedication on Easter Sunday at the Marimari Lutheran church in Mauban near Madang town.

Over 500 people attended the service which was led by Lutheran church pastor Dora Yawa.

Those in attendance included male and inmates from Beon jail and Lutheran faithful from Mauban, Kesup, Sinem and the prison fellowship members from Beon.

Like this: Like Loading...