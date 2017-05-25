Youths use music to raise awareness

A YOUTH group in East Sepik is using music to help health organisations in the province become more aware of health issues.

The group, Sons Arise, derived it name from the national anthem. “We are currently doing songs and music rehearsals to help the Wewak General Hospital to perform on one of the events they will host on June 14 at the main town market,” band leader Sterling Warren said.

Warren said they composed the songs themselves based on health issues like unplanned pregnancy, rape, sexually transmitted diseases,

HIV and AIDS, and violence against women.

Their songs contained mostly messages promoting the idea that ‘prevention is better than cure’.

“We do the gigs for free as we want to be agents for change to our fellow youths in the community and province as a whole,” Warren said.

Son’s Arise have 12 members. The only female member is a vocalist. The band members come from different communities in the province.

