Yu EmKhax returns this weekend

DIGICEL Play’s local smash hit Yu EmKhax is making a comeback on Saturday when the first semi-final airs on TVWAN Life at 7pm.

The locally-produced show profiles Papua New Guinea’s most talented, unique and brightest entertainers.

Live auditions for the show took place around the country last November and December.

It saw hundreds of people turn up to vie for a spot on the show. Six singers, four dancers, three magicians, three comedians, one beat box group and one theatrical artist impressed the judges in Port Moresby, Lae, Mt Hagen and Kokopo.

They made it through to the televised heats late last year.

Digicel Play chief executive officer Nico Meyer said 18 contestants made it through to the two semi-final rounds beginning tomorrow (Saturday) night. “The first nine contestants will take to the stage this weekend to show the judges their unique talents and are vying for bragging rights to be Papua New Guinea’s ultimate khax,” he said.

“Since the heats finished last December, the contestants have polished up their acts and are set to blow the judges and viewers at home away with their talents.” It will be aired at 7pm on TVWAN life.

Like this: Like Loading...