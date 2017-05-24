YWAM gets K2mil donation from foundation

By Alphonse Porau

New Britain Palm Oil Limited through its foundation has donated K2 million to the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Medical Ship to support its work in Papua New Guinea.

The donation was a way of honouring the NBPOL’s social obligation and support for the scope of YWAM programmes in areas where NBPOL operated.

NBPOL country manager Robert Nikare said that it was the first time the company has supported the valuable work YWAM has been doing in PNG.

“We believe the services they provide for PNG are very valuable and we have seen firsthand the work they have done, therefore the NBPOL Foundation board as made a decision to support YWAM Medical Ships for the next four years with K500,000 per annum.”

Like this: Like Loading...