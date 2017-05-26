Ywam to receive fuel worth K1.5 million from Puma

MORE than K1.5 million worth of fuel will be supplied by Puma Energy to support the Ywam medical ship’s operations.

This is an extension of an ongoing arrangement in the past two years with a total funding by Puma Energy of K4 million.

Puma Energy PNG country manager Jim Collings said it was an agreement Puma Energy was proud to continue and showed the company’s commitment to the community.

“Ywam medical ships is helping to reach some of the most remote communities in the country with health care and training in collaboration with local health providers,” Collings said.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to be fuelling a journey that, in addition to improving health and training outcomes, delivers sustainably brighter futures for individuals and communities.

“Puma Energy is committed to supporting the PNG community and this agreement with Ywam is just one of the ways we are doing this.

“The commitment, dedication, professionalism and skill of Ken Mulligan and the Ywam team is something that is great to be associated with.”

Ywam medical ship’s managing director Ken Mulligan said the ship story was impossible without true partners such as Puma Energy.

“Together we help thousands of very isolated people to have hope, practical help and training. It is a privilege to continue changing lives.”

