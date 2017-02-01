YWAM receives funds

YOUTH With A Mission Medical Ships (YWAM) received K130,000 from Northern recently.

Deputy Governor Evartius Bori, on behalf of the province made a cheque presentation fulfilling the second part of a pledge towards annual operational expenses for YWAM’s training and medical ship, the mv YWAM PNG.

Bori said that the administration was happy with the YWAM’s work in the province.

“We’ve established a wonderful relationship with YWAM Medical Ships over the last four years. First with their land-based teams and now with the medical ships.

“It was a pleasure for our team to see mv YWAM PNG and the team of volunteers in action last week.

“Some of the volunteers were local health workers. It is great to see such collaboration,” he said.

YWAM Medical Ships managing director Ken Mulligan said he was grateful for the administration’s support.

“We value our relationships with the province and thank Governor Juffa’s leadership in establishing this important partnership.

“Together we are achieving great things in the province,” he said.

The mv YWAM PNG was docked in Oro Bay.

The medical team conducted mother and child health checks, dentistry, eye care, health promotion and sight-restoring eye surgeries.

A total of 1168 patients in 11 villages were seen within a week. And a follow up case on the progress of a 17-year-old boy named Bray who had a cataract surgery last May.

After a successful surgery aboard the mv YWAM PNG last May, Bray’s sight returned. The medical team is pleased to report that Bray was now living a normal life and had returned to school.

Like this: Like Loading...