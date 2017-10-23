YWAM set to begin two-week patrol in Northern

The YWAM training and medical ship, mv YWAM PNG, will begin a two-week patrol to Northern this week as part of its partnership with the provincial government.

In collaboration with the Oro health team, the mv YWAM PNG and her team of 120 volunteers from 13 nations will serve communities throughout the Ijivitari district.

Oro Governor Gary Juffa said that the provincial administration was a proud supporter of YWAM Medical Ships’ work in the province.

“We’ve established a wonderful relationship with YWAM Medical Ships — first with their land-based teams and now with their medical ship, mv YWAM PNG,” he said.

“Our health workers always love working alongside YWAM’s team of passionate, dedicated volunteers. Together, the teams have been able to achieve excellent outcomes for our people.”

Since 2013, YWAM and the Oro government have delivered over 93,900 healthcare and training services in the province, including direct care to over 18,600 patients valued at a very conservative estimate of K4 million.

One of those patients includes 17-year-old, Bray who had his sight restored following a successful cataract surgery aboard the mv YWAM PNG last year.

YWAM Medical Ships managing director Ken Mulligan said that Bray’s story held a special place in his heart.

“It was quite touching to witness Bray first walk aboard the mv YWAM PNG blind, then return the next day with his sight restored,” he said.

“Our team met up with Bray earlier this year and were delighted to see him paddling in his canoe, climbing trees, and enrolled back in school.

“Bray’s story is a beautiful example of what can be achieved through partnerships — our work in Oro really has been a collaborative effort with the National Government, the Oro

administration and many other partners.

We are looking forward to

this upcoming patrol.”

Field activities that will be delivered during the patrol include immunisations, maternal health services, dentistry procedures, eye care, health promotion, tuberculosis and HIV screening, and in-service training for local health workers.

