YWAM starts programme

By CHARLENE BAWO

YOUTH With A Mission (YWAM) Medical Ships started its outreach one programme for the year in Northern last Saturday.

The organisation’s public relations manager Anna Scott told The National that the outreach one programme would end on February 5.

YWAM Medical Ships is delivering healthcare and training in the remote areas of the province.

It is working in partnership with the Northern government and local health providers.

Field activities include childhood immunisations, maternal health services and dentistry procedures.

It will also include optical services, sight-restoring eye surgeries and mentoring.

This also includes support for rural health workers.

YWAM has been sending land-based primary healthcare teams

to Northern since 2013 and the Medical Ships since 2014.

“We have a wonderful working partnership with the provincial government and local health providers as well. We always enjoy working alongside them in the province,” Scott said.

