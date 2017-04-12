Z plates for poll vehicles

By LUKE KAMA

Vehicles donated by China for use in the elections will all be Z-plated and remain untinted, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato says.

Gamato received keys for the 133 vehicles (Foton Tunland) from the National Planning Department.

“These vehicles are very important in logistics support and we are very thankful of the support from the Government and the people of China,” Gamato said.

“We will have them all registered within the next few days and shipped throughout the country to be used during the election.

“We will give 15 to the police, 15 to the Defence and 15 to the Correctional Service to assist them in providing security operations for the election.

“Five will be given to the National Planning Department and the rest will be shipped to all the election managers within the next few days to be used in election operation.”

Gamato said two 40ft containers of spare parts and six technicians from the manufacturing company – Foton – had arrived to assist in the operation.

“In the process, they will also train local technicians for long-term sustainability.”

Wang Genhua, of the Department of Foreign Affairs of China, said the vehicles cost K14.6 million.

“This is our contribution to ensuring an effective and smooth election,” he said.

“China and PNG has a very fruitful cooperation and in the recent years, our economic cooperation, government to government cooperation has been expanding very fast.”

Like this: Like Loading...