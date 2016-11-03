Zeming invests in health, education

By PISAI GUMAR

THE Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources Mao Zeming has invested K1.280 million to improve existing health and education facilities in his Tewae-Siassi electorate in Morobe.

Zeming allocated K310,000 to Sialum K50,000, Wasu K100,000 and K100,000 LLGs for aid posts improvements.

Aid posts on Umboi Island that received K20,000 each were Tuam, St Patrick, Gomlong’on, Giam, Sakar, Barem, Aupel and Gune.

Singorokai, Towat, Belombibi and Yakawa aid posts in Wasu were given similar funding assistance as well as Hompua aid post in Sialum.

The Zakupepe, Yamino, Siweya, Wandokai, Hubegong and Yakawa elementary schools also received K20,000 each.

The three primary schools in Siassi – Malai, Samanai and St Patrick and were given a total K110,000.

Zeming allocated K200,000 each to Siassi Lutheran High School, Sialum Technical High and Wasu Secondary School.

Zeming said the disbursement of the cheque was the second component to schools and health agencies that missed out on the first component of funds.

“I have covered almost 90 per cent of my funding pledges to improve health and education needs while 10 per cent of them are yet to receive their portion,” he said.

