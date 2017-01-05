Zeming new opens classroom

DEPUTY Leader of the People’s National Congress Party Mao Zeming visited Siassi Island in his Tewai-Siassi electorate to open a double classroom at a primary school and perform a ground-breaking ceremony for a new aid post.

He warned the people that a lot of people contesting the general election would be coming around promising to do things for them.

“As a voter, you must insist that they outline their policies. You must insist that they spell out how they will secure your children’s future, how they will grow your small businesses, or build our infrastructure,” he said.

“It is easy to criticise. In the social media today you see all forms of personal attacks and innuendos. False news and allegations can be crafted to look real and spread very quickly.

“But you must separate fact from fiction. You must ask questions. Public debate must be on policy and issues we face daily.

“Do not allow baseless personal attacks and rhetoric to cloud your judgment. That way you will identify and select good leaders.”

Zeming said PNC Party policy of allocating resources to districts through the District Services Improvement Programme had brought positive changes to rural districts such as Tewai-Siassi in the past four years.

