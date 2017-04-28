Zeming nominates to defend Tewai-Siassi seat

Defence, Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Mao Zeming was nominated on Saturday to defend the Tewai-Siassi seat he holds.

The former deputy prime minister signed nomination papers in the Sialum Council Chamber in his district, witnessed by elder brother Dr Agewa Zeming and assistant returning officer Alpha Mark.

Villagers from Siassi Island crossed the sea in six dinghies to support the minister.

They also contributed the K1000 nomination fee.

Their spokesman Banabas Nalong said their gesture was to show their appreciation for the services delivered to the islanders over the past five years.

“We have a ship that serves our daily transport needs. We have had classrooms and teachers’ houses built in our schools,” Nalong said.

“Our growers have a cocoa project going. Malai and Tuam islanders will soon have drinking water from the seawater purification system being brought from America.

“Please accept our small token of appreciation for all that you have done for your people.”

Zeming thanked the people for their trust and support.

“I have nominated to defend the seat because I believe our government has done enough to deserve another term,” he said.

“Our free education and health policies, our infrastructure programme, they are producing outstanding results.

“That must continue. You do not want people with no clear policies to get into government and undo all these good work.”

He said a lot of young people will challenge him in the election.

“I welcome them. It’s their right to run. Assess all of us and our policies carefully. Ask questions and when you vote, do so wisely.”

Zeming first entered Parliament in 1995 through a by-election following the death of incumbent Soling Zeming, his elder brother.

He was re-elected to parliament in 1997 and became deputy prime minister under Sir Mekere Morauta in 2000. He was re-elected to parliament in 2002.

Zeming lost office in 2003 following a referral by the Ombudsman Commission over certain misconduct allegations. He challenged the decision of the Leadership Tribunal in the courts and five years later, the Supreme Court ruled in his favour, quashing the dismissal.

He was re-elected by his people in 2012, and was appointed Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

He also serves as the deputy leader of the People’s National Congress Party.

Zeming urged the people to make the right choice and vote for leader who would deliver service.

