Zeming tops Independence awards

THREE former MPs and two judges are among the 78 people recognised in the 2017 Independence Day honours list.

Former Tewai-Siassi MP Mao Zeming received the highest award – Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu – and will be conferred the title of “Chief”.

Zeming was recognised for his services to the community in Morobe through his leadership as a Member of Parliament and minister in fisheries and marine resources.

Justice Ellenas Batari, Justice George Manuhu and former Morobe Governor Kelly Naru were awarded the Companion of the Order of the Star of Melanesia.

Justice Batari and Justice Manuhu were recognised for their services to the community and in the rule of law as judges in the National Court and Supreme Court.

Fr Anthony Young was also awarded the Companion of the Order of the Star of Melanesia for his service to the Catholic Church as a priest in the congregation of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, working for over 50 years in Milne Bay.

Former Namatanai MP Byron Chan was among three people awarded the Officer of the Order of Logohu.

Fr Niezgoda Kasimir was awarded the Officer of the Order of Logohu in recognition for his service to the Catholic Church as a missionary priest for more than 50 years in Enga and Western Highlands.

Ian Ini Onaga was also awarded the Officer of the Order of Logohu.

Other recipients are Stephen Mesa for services to agriculture particularly spices and staple crop, Alangit Balane-Homerang for public service in communication and information and Andrea Niblett for humanitarian and medical support for cancer patients.

A date for the investiture ceremony will be announced.

