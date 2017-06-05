Zibe turns tap on for West Taraka settlers

By JIMMY KALEBE

THE Drai Wara settlement in West Taraka, Lae, last Saturday saw for the first time after 30 years water supply turned on in their community.

Former health minister and Huon Gulf MP Sasa Zibe and his son Sasa Zibe Jr provided K5000 to for the service.

Zibe Jr said during the opening that the community had not had a reliable water supply for years.

He said for so many years, this part of Lae city had been without water.

Former Ward 6 councillor in the Lae Urban LLG Peter Wagu said for the last five years mothers had been walking long distances to fetch water for their families.

