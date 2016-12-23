Zurenuoc case pending

AN appeal filed by Speaker Theo Zurenuoc against a court order handed down six months ago to repair cultural artefacts removed from Parliament is still pending in the Supreme Court registry.

Waigani National Court judge Justice David Cannings on May 30 ordered Zurenuoc, the parliamentary house committee chairman, to repair and return the cultural artefacts within six months from that date.

The six months lapsed on Nov 30.

A notice of appeal against Cannings’ order was filed on July 8.

Since then, there has been no directions hearing in relation to the appeal and no stay application was made on Cannings’ decision.

Zurenuoc, L&A Construction Ltd and the State are the appellants.

Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and then National Museum and Art Gallery director Dr Andrew Moutu are the respondents.

Lawyer Isar Watta, who represented Sir Michael in the National Court proceeding, said he did not file an application to dismiss the appeal for lack of competency because his request to the attorney-general to represent Sir Michael and Moutu was still pending.

The National tried to get comments from the appellants’ lawyer Kaiyoma Akey, from the Solicitor-General’s Office, regarding the delay in the appeal.

Cannings had ruled that the damaging, dismantling and removal of the objects of cultural decoration at the Parliament House were unlawful. He said it breached Section 45 of the Constitution on the freedom of conscience, thought and religion, and Section 9 of the National Cultural Property (Preservation) Act because the objects were national cultural properties.

Zurenuoc filed an appeal in the Supreme Court arguing on the basis that Cannings erred in law and fact in finding that the removal of cultural decorations breached the National Cultural Property (Preservation) Act.

