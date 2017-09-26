2000 walk to join battle against cancer

By OGIA MIAMEL

PREVENTION is better than cure, especially when it comes to dealing with cancer, Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae says.

Sir Bob addressed more than 2000 people taking part in the annual Globeathon Walk to End Women’s Cancer at the Pacific International Hospital in Port Moresby on Sunday.

“It’s good to see many of you here. I just want to say that there is a common saying that goes: Prevention is better than cure,” he said.

“Especially when it comes to matters relating to cancer, prevention leads to life whereas cure leads to death. I think this message is clear because when it comes to dealing with cancer and when we leave the treatment until it reaches maturity we only get medicine waiting to die.

“It’s very important that we take necessary steps – go for tests and go to the hospital to do a test in the early stage before the cancer gets out of hand.”

Sir Bob said it was important to educate the young generation on the importance of an early check-up and to expand the message to families and communities.

“We can expand the message to the wider community who are not aware of this very serious sickness – that prevention can lead to life whereas late treatment leads to death.”

Hospital chief executive Col Sandeep Shaligram said the walk was thought up by the hospital four years ago to make more people aware below-the-belt cancers.

