330,000 students to get Bibles

OVER 330,000 King James Version (KJV) Bibles will be distributed to students attending secondary and vocational schools in Eastern Highlands, an official says.

Baptist International Missions Incorporated (BIMI) representative Alan Brooks said the Bibles were specially made for the people of PNG and printed in America and shipped in containers to PNG to be distributed to students.

“The Bibles complemen tthe 400-year-old Bible placed in the Parliament House and will assist the students in terms of spiritual development in their respective schools in the province.”

Brooks said Education Minister Nick Kuman had agreed with the BIMI to have the Bibles printed and distributed to secondary and high schools around the country.

“And acting on our agreement, the Bibles were printed, shipped over to PNG and the distribution has begun with schools in the Highlands region starting with the schools in the Eastern Highlands.”

Goroka Secondary School was the first to receive 3500 Bibles for both staff and students. Other secondary and high schools in the province were also presented with their share of the Bibles.

BIMI will also present one Bibles to students and staff at schools in the upper highlands provinces.

