400 complete job training project

FOUR hundred and forty two youths in Port Moresby have completed a 40-day training programme under the Urban Youth Employment Project (UYEP).

The programme is a government initiative in partnership with other stakeholders.

It is a five-year project aimed to empower youths between the ages of 16 and 35.

Participant Winnie Numara thanked World Bank, Australian Aid, Bank of South Pacific, National Capital District Commission, contractors and other organisations which had been working in together to see hundreds of youths in National Capital District trained under UYEP since 2012.

“These activities and on-the-job training have given us exposures and experiences on new challenges in search of jobs or venture into other business opportunities that require the skills and knowledge that we acquire,” Numara said after the graduation ceremony last Thursday.

Numara said the certificate was recognised and it would help her get further education or find a job.

“We were taught punctuality, patience and I learnt to manage pressure,” she said.

“I learnt to interact with the male youths that I once fear.

“On-the-job training, I learnt to mix cement and do footpaths, a skill that I see as difficult.”

Numara and her counterparts were given a rundown of things expected or done in a working environment and then sent to contractors for on-the-job training.

