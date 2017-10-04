Over 50,000 to benefit from road upgrade

More than 50,000 people of Jimi in Jiwaka will soon have access to a good road network.

The road project was initiated by Jimi MP Wake Goi who is adamant at seeing a viable road network in his electorate.

Jimi public relations officer Peter Masu said the road was one of the key areas that needed urgent attention.

“Our people have been suffering from poor road conditions for the last 40 years,” he said.

“Now that we will have a good road, I believe many economic activities will boom in the district.

“We have all the resources here but because of poor roads we were unable to market them.”

The project comes in two phases.

The first phase is the upgrading of a 30km feeder road from Karap Junction to Kol government station.

Chimbu-based Kaiaworks Contractors is currently mobilising machinery to kick-start the project next week.

The second phase involves upgrading and sealing work starting from Banz to Karap in Middle Jimi which will be undertaken by Shorncliffe.

