ABG plans to educate civil war’s lost generation

The term “lost generation” in Bougainville refers to the generation of children who grew up during the civil conflict and missed out on getting an education.

Most of them have since married and settled into village and have given up on education but the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) is adamant that these youths and adults be given a second chance at bettering themselves.

ABG President Dr John Momis said the lost generation has not been forgotten by the government.

“Bougainville must have its own education system that caters for the lost generation as well as people who missed out on getting an education,” Momis said.

“The ABG is working on creating an education system that specifically caters for this group of people; instead of bringing them to school we will bring the schools to them.

“There is a need for an increase in our level of basic education so our people become aware of issues so that when there are issues pertaining to Bougainville’s future our people can make an informed judgement on them.

“Of course we must produce doctors, lawyers, teachers and so forth but we must also be concerned of the lost generation. Through no fault of their own they were left behind.”

Momis said ABG would now put emphasis on giving the lost generation a chance to get an education.

Momis has already met with the ABG’s education minister to ensure that the government’s prerogative on educating the lost generation is met.

