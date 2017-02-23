Action must be taken on students’ concerns

SERIOUS allegations were raised in writing last year by the second and third year students in a certain department (named) against an expatriate academic (named) at the University of Technology citing serious academic misconduct and leaking of topics to appear on examination papers.

The university may have initiated an investigation into this matter but it needs to be done by a truly independent committee to avoid a whitewash.

All academic staff from the department concerned must be excluded to avoid conflict of interest.

The findings must be tabled and corrective action taken before the students return to continue studies.

Any whitewash will result in the evidence being referred to higher authorities including the Minister for Higher Education.

Leaking information directly linked to examinations is not acceptable at any university.

The academic fraud, fakery and deception needs to see the light of day and justice must be done for students who have lost their TESAS scholarships to the misconduct of one unscrupulous individual.

This is unacceptable to parents and guardians under the current financial climate.

Lately, evidence on hand shows that the whistle-blowing students have been maliciously penalized by unjustified reductions in their scores and grades.

This suppression is unwarranted and criminal as it directly affects the future prospects of students.

All answer booklets and answers for the concerned students need to be independently reviewed for truthfulness and consistency of marking.

Since our children are fearful of this lecturer and do not want to be taught by him, immediate corrective action is needed urgently before classes resume.

The reputation of the department concerned and the university have been tarnished and brought into disrepute.

The initial examination leak and the subsequent lowering of grades are unpardonable in academia.

Academics have been told to leave quietly for less serious offences but the evidence against this particular academic is overwhelming and irrefutable.

On behalf of our innocent children, I call on MPs sponsoring students, PNGUT Administration, PNGUT Council, Office of Higher Education, Minister for Higher Education and other stakeholders to take heed and weed out such unprofessional conduct from occurring at Unitech and elsewhere.

Guardian, Via email

